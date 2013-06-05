* HSBC Brazil Services PMI down to 51.0 from 51.3 in April

* Input prices rise at slowest pace since November 2011

* Employment rises for 3rd straight month

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, June 5 Growth in Brazil's service sector slowed slightly in May as demand for new orders slowed, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting Brazil's economic recovery remains timid.

HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for the Brazilian services sector fell to 51.0 in May from 51.3 in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, signaling activity at service providers expanded at a slightly slower pace than in the previous month. Readings above 50.0 indicate expansion.

The survey also showed signs of milder price pressure though, suggesting services costs, one of the main drivers of inflation recently, could subside.

"The positive highlight this month is that input prices rose at the slowest pace since November 2011," said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC.

"However, overall economic activity in the service sector continued to expand at a slow pace, reinforcing concerns about downside risks to overall economic growth in 2013."

Although Brazil has recovered from a near recession early last year, its meagre pace of growth has repeatedly disappointed analysts and investors, who have slashed forecasts for Brazil's expansion this year to around 2.8 percent following weak first-quarter economic growth figures last week.

The Composite Output Index for Brazil, which includes both the services sector and manufacturing data, also dropped to 51.2 from 51.5 in April.

The HSBC manufacturing PMI for Brazil, released on Monday, showed Brazilian manufacturing slowed in May for a fourth straight month to a near standstill - contrasting with better-than-expected official industrial output data.

In recent years, the rapid growth in Brazil's services sector has contributed to record-low unemployment rates, which has had profound implications on one of the world's most unequal societies. In Brazil, more than 30 million people were lifted out of poverty in the past decade.

Despite a recent slowdown, Brazil's service sector has continued to support the economy. Employment rose for a third consecutive month in the service sector in May, according to the PMI survey, offsetting layoffs in the manufacturing sector. Business sentiment remained strong as well; almost 36 percent of the companies surveyed expect overall activity to increase in the next 12 months, while only 2 percent expect a decline.