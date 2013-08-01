SAO PAULO Aug 1 Brazil's manufacturing activity
contracted in July for the first time since September 2012 as
slowing orders and rising costs cut short a recovery for
struggling industries, a closely watched survey showed on
Thursday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted
48.5 in July, a 13-month low, down from from 50.4 in June.
Readings above the 50 mark indicate growth.
After ten months of PMI-measured expansion, the weak
activity last month highlighted the uneven outlook for Brazilian
factories. Some had hoped industrial exports would be spurred by
a 10 percent depreciation this year of Brazil's currency, the
real, which makes exports cheaper overseas.
But the currency's weakening has accelerated cost inflation
without bolstering foreign orders, the PMI data showed.
"Weaker demand from both domestic and foreign clients
resulted in a solid decline of incoming new business, one that
was the sharpest since October 2011," wrote HSBC economists in
the PMI report.
The real's depreciation has made imports more expensive,
pushing up the price of industrial inputs at the fastest pace in
more than three years, the PMI report showed.
As new business dried up, the sector also trimmed its
workforce, with layoffs hitting a one-year high.
Brazil's economy grew just 0.6 percent in the first quarter
compared with the fourth quarter of last year,
frustrating expectations for a stronger rebound after several
stimulus measures by President Dilma Rousseff's government and
the central bank.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)