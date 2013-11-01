SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazil's manufacturing activity
eked out its first gain in four months in October as businesses
increased output amid hopes for a stronger economy, though weak
demand from abroad and sharply higher costs continued to weigh,
a survey showed on Friday.
The closely watched HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for the
Brazilian manufacturing sector rose to a seasonally
adjusted 50.2 in October from 49.9 in September. It was the
first time since June that the index rose above the 50 mark
separating contraction from expansion.
Brazil's manufacturers have limited a sustained turnaround
in the nation's sluggish economy as factories deal with high
labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty tax burden.
Output rose at the fastest pace in five months, the survey
said, with increases across the consumer, intermediate and
capital goods segments.
New orders stabilized after three months of declines, with
order growth in consumer and intermediate goods offsetting a
fall in capital goods orders.
Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened over 8
percent against the U.S. dollar this year, though export orders
continued to contract for the seventh straight month. Often a
weaker currency helps boost exports by making locally produced
products less expensive on the global market, though survey
respondents pointed to lower demand from the United States and
Europe.
Higher costs may have also contributed to that decline. The
weaker currency contributed to a jump in input prices, which
accelerated at their fastest pace since the depths of the global
financial crisis in October, 2008.
Local manufacturers blamed a rise in imported raw materials
costs, and largely passed the increases on into their selling
prices, which touched their highest level since July, 2008.
While Brazil's annual inflation hit its lowest rate this
year in September, economists polled by the central bank don't
see it declining much further by the end of 2013.