* Brazil manufacturing PMI at 51.1 in March after 51.4 in Feb

* Output, new orders grow, exports decline

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazil's manufacturing sector expanded in March for the third consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace, fueling hopes of an economic rebound into 2012 after a flurry of government stimulus measures, a survey showed on Monday.

The data offer an upbeat snapshot of Brazilian industry, whose awful performance last year due to high labor costs and a flood of imports nearly dragged the world's sixth-largest economy into recession in late 2011.

Markit's Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged down to 51.1 last month from 51.4 in February, after seasonal adjustments. It has now been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for three straight months.

"The recovery in the manufacturing industry is still very modest, but the breakdown provided by the survey is encouraging and supports our view that the economy may rebound around the middle of the year," Andre Loes, chief economist in Brazil at HSBC, wrote in a report.

The heaviest of the five index components of the Brazil PMI, compiled by Markit for HSBC, are new orders, output and employment, all which signaled expansion.

The new orders component nudged up to 51.8, its highest level in one year. from 51.7 in February. The output index rose to 52.4 in March from 52.0 in the previous month.

The employment component declined, but stayed above the no-change mark. It fell to 50.5 in March from 51.9 in February.

Brazilian manufacturers linked the latest improvement in operating conditions to greater client demand, Markit said.

The survey respondents reported a rise in input costs, citing higher raw material prices and unfavorable exchange rates as the main contributors. Output costs also rose, marking the first price increase in three months.

The output prices index rose to 50.5 in March from 49.9 in the previous month, while the input prices index edged down to 52.7 last month from 52.9 in February.

In recent months, President Dilma Rousseff's government has showered tax breaks and interest rate cuts to bolster domestic industry. Rousseff and Finance Minister Guido Mantega are expected to announce more measures on Tuesday to reduce costs and stimulate investments in the sector.

Brazil's gross domestic product grew only 2.7 percent in 2011, lagging behind other Latin American countries. Analysts expect economic expansion to pick up this year to 3.2 percent, according to a weekly central bank survey released on Monday.

Brazilian industries also struggle with a flood of cheap imports fueled by an overvalued currency. The Brazilian real strengthened to a 12-year high last July and is still trading around 30 percent stronger than its level during the depth of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The new export orders index fell to 49.4 in March from 49.8 in February. It has been contracting for 12 consecutive months.

The PMI data precedes the government release of February industrial production data on Tuesday.

It is expected to show a modest rebound of 0.5 percent in February from the prior month, recovering only part of the sharp 2.1 percent drop in January, the worst in three years, according to the median view of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, another PMI survey showed manufacturing activity contracting for the eight month in a row in the debt-laden euro zone. Factory activity in Asia, on the other hand, gained growth momentum last month, as gauged by the PMIs conducted in countries in the region.