* Markit's Brazil Service PMI drops to 53.8 from 57.1 in Feb
* Brazilian service sector growing steadily since Aug 2009
* Business confidence jumps to a record high
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 4 Growth in the Brazilian
services sector slowed in March after reaching a five-year peak
in the previous month, but confidence, as gauged by business
expectations, reached an all-time high.
Markit's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the Brazilian
services sector dropped to 53.8 in March, from 57.1 in February,
after seasonal adjustments. It has now been above the 50 mark
that divides growth from contraction since August 2009.
"While the headline index retreated from one month earlier,
other indicators still point to strong levels of activity in the
services sector." said Andre Loes, Brazil chief economist at
HSBC. "Business expectations, for example, jumped from 84.8 in
February to an all-time high of 94.2."
Markit started collecting data for the Brazilian Service PMI
in March 2007.
Brazil's buoyant service sector, fueled by by record-low
unemployment and rising real wages, has helped offset the
economic drag from the struggling manufacturing sector, which,
according to goverment data released Tuesday, contracted nearly
4 percent in February from the same month a year ago.
Five service sectors reported an increase in activity in
March, with transport & storage the only sector that registered
a decline, Markit said. The hotel and restaurants sector led the
latest expansion.
Employment in the sector also increased in March, extending
the current period of job creation to 32 months, the firm added.
Brazil's robust household demand was largely unaffected by
the recent economic slowdown, with unemployment at
5.7 percent in February, the lowest figure on record for the
month.
After gross domestic product growth of 7.5 percent in 2010,
Brazil's economy nearly screeched to a halt late last year,
posting a full-year gain of just 2.7 percent - far less than
originally predicted.
Earlier this week, another Markit PMI reading showed the
Brazilian manufacturing sector growing in March for just the
third month in a row, as domestic factories struggle with labor
costs, cheap imports, and poor infrastructure.
On Tuesday, the government threw a lifeline to ailing
Brazilian industry including tax breaks and cheap loans, hoping
the new measures will help it reach its projection for GDP
growth of as much as 4.5 percent in 2012, against a median
expectation by private economists, in a central bank survey, for
3.2 percent growth.
While the strength in the domestic market may sustain a
gradual economic recovery into 2012, analysts worry that it
could also drive consumer inflation, as the central bank cuts
rates to near record lows.
Service providers in Brazil raised their prices in March,
passing larger cost burdens on to clients during the latest
survey period, Markit said, adding that the rate of price
increases was unchanged from February's 11-month high, but
remained weaker than the rise in the cost of inputs.
Brazil's benchmark Selic rate is currently at 9.75 percent
after five straight cuts, and analysts expect the central bank
to slash rates once more this month to 9 percent.
Consumer prices in the world's sixth-largest economy are
slowing on an annual basis after reaching a six-year high in
September 2011, and are expected to have risen 5.4 percent in
March, according to a Reuters poll.
The central bank forecasts an inflation rate of 4.4 percent
at the year-end, slightly below the center of the government's
target range at 4.5 percent. The median forecast of market
analysts, according to a weekly central bank survey, is for 5.2 7
percent.
(Editing by W Simon)