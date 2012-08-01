* HSBC Brazil PMI at 48.7 in July, shows contraction

* Staff headcounts declining at fastest pace in 3 yrs

* Report contrasts with official numbers

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Weak demand and still adverse exchange rates dragged down Brazil's manufacturing activity for the fourth month in a row in July, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The report contrasts with official data showing a rise in industrial output in June, suggesting that Brazilian factories are only slowly benefiting from aggressive interest-rate cuts and tax breaks provided by President Dilma Rousseff's government.

The numbers also add to a gloomy picture for global factories after similar surveys revealed that China's industrial activity shrank for the third month running in July and data showed euro zone manufacturing has been contracting for nearly one year.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Brazilian manufacturing sector rose to 48.7 in July from 48.5 in June after seasonal adjustments. Despite the small gain, it remained below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

Weak global demand and exorbitant tax, payroll and logistics costs at home have kept Brazilian factories far from reaching the output levels seen before the 2008 world credit crisis.

That has dragged on Brazil's growth, as the world's No.6 economy ground to a near standstill in the past three quarters, far behind the stunning 7.5 percent rate that lured global investors only two years ago.

"At least this decline in economic activity appears to be losing momentum," said Andre Loes, HSBC's chief economist for Brazil.

Output fell at the second-strongest pace in nine months, according to the survey, with companies citing deteriorating market conditions and recent reductions in new orders.

New orders from both local and foreign clients fell, with some respondents saying foreign exchange rates are still unfavorable despite a decline of around 15 percent in the value of Brazil's currency, the real, against the dollar since late February.

Employment fell for the fourth consecutive month, with staff headcounts skrinking at the fastest pace in three years.

Markit, which compiled the PMI data for HSBC, added that the rise in input costs was the slowest in four months despite the increase in raw materials such as food and steel.

Brazil's industrial output showed some improvement, but it was worse than expected, official data showed earlier on Wednesday.

The country's central bank cut interest rates by 450 basis points since August 2011 to an all-time low of 8 percent to bolster the economy. Economists expect the bank to slash rates at least once more, to 7.5 percent.

Rousseff's government also provided tax breaks and pledged to increase government purchases of made-in-Brazil goods to stem the crisis in Brazilian factories -- the country's main economic problem, according to Finance Minister Guido Mantega.