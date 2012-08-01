* HSBC Brazil PMI at 48.7 in July, shows contraction
* Staff headcounts declining at fastest pace in 3 yrs
* Report contrasts with official numbers
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Weak demand and still adverse
exchange rates dragged down Brazil's manufacturing activity for
the fourth month in a row in July, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The report contrasts with official data showing a rise in
industrial output in June, suggesting that Brazilian factories
are only slowly benefiting from aggressive interest-rate cuts
and tax breaks provided by President Dilma Rousseff's
government.
The numbers also add to a gloomy picture for global
factories after similar surveys revealed that China's industrial
activity shrank for the third month running in July and data
showed euro zone manufacturing has been contracting for nearly
one year.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector rose to 48.7 in July from 48.5
in June after seasonal adjustments. Despite the small gain, it
remained below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.
Weak global demand and exorbitant tax, payroll and logistics
costs at home have kept Brazilian factories far from reaching
the output levels seen before the 2008 world credit crisis.
That has dragged on Brazil's growth, as the world's No.6
economy ground to a near standstill in the past three quarters,
far behind the stunning 7.5 percent rate that lured global
investors only two years ago.
"At least this decline in economic activity appears to be
losing momentum," said Andre Loes, HSBC's chief economist for
Brazil.
Output fell at the second-strongest pace in nine months,
according to the survey, with companies citing deteriorating
market conditions and recent reductions in new orders.
New orders from both local and foreign clients fell, with
some respondents saying foreign exchange rates are still
unfavorable despite a decline of around 15 percent in the value
of Brazil's currency, the real, against the dollar since
late February.
Employment fell for the fourth consecutive month, with staff
headcounts skrinking at the fastest pace in three years.
Markit, which compiled the PMI data for HSBC, added that the
rise in input costs was the slowest in four months despite the
increase in raw materials such as food and steel.
Brazil's industrial output showed some improvement, but it
was worse than expected, official data showed earlier on
Wednesday.
The country's central bank cut interest rates by 450 basis
points since August 2011 to an all-time low of 8 percent to
bolster the economy. Economists expect the bank to slash rates
at least once more, to 7.5 percent.
Rousseff's government also provided tax breaks and pledged
to increase government purchases of made-in-Brazil goods to stem
the crisis in Brazilian factories -- the country's main economic
problem, according to Finance Minister Guido Mantega.