SAO PAULO Jan 5 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.50 percent in 2011, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, bringing 12-month inflation within the central bank's target range for the first time since April.

Consumer prices rose 0.50 percent in December from November, below a median forecast of a 0.55 percent increase in a Reuters survey of 22 economists. Estimates ranged from 0.49 percent to a 0.56 percent increase.

Brazil's central bank targets inflation within 2 percentage points of 4.5 percent per year.