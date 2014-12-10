By Asher Levine
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Dec 10 Brazilian cities are pressing
ahead with plans to raise bus fares, despite threats of a repeat
of street protests that shook President Dilma's Rousseff's
government last year.
The fare hikes are seen as an important test case for
Rousseff's plan to roll out several unpopular measures,
including higher taxes and budget cuts, in an effort to correct
imbalances plaguing Latin America's largest economy.
The last time cities tried to hike fares 7 percent to 10
percent in mid-2013, students and other activists led
demonstrations that brought out more than 1 million people
across Brazil. The protests sparked a sharp drop in Rousseff's
popularity, and she pressured mayors to roll back the fare
hikes.
The protests died down, but cities ended up paying subsidies
to bus companies to prevent them from going bankrupt. Sao Paulo,
Brazil's biggest city, could be on the hook for as much as 2
billion reais ($769 million) in subsidies next year, which city
officials say would prevent investments elsewhere.
This time around, city officials plan to more clearly
explain why a hike, estimated at about 15 percent by some
analysts, is necessary. They also hope a less-charged political
climate, following Rousseff's re-election in October, will help
prevent a repeat of last year.
"We can spend a billion in subsidies or we could spend it on
a hospital ... That's the discussion we're having," said Maria
Fernanda Conti, a spokeswoman for Sao Paulo's city hall.
Other cities also plan bus fare hikes, and Rousseff's
government believes the timing of the move in January, when most
students are on vacation, should help prevent new protests, a
senior official told Reuters.
But some protest groups, with members believed to number in
the hundreds or low thousands, plan to stop the hikes again.
"The government never reached out to us," said Nina Capello,
a member of the "Free Fare Movement," a group demanding free
public transportation for all. "If society is able to organize
and mobilize, we can prevent this increase."
"BITTER MEDICINE"
The June 2013 protests were arguably unique.
At the time, frustration was mounting over high inflation
and a slowdown in economic growth under Rousseff. A police
crackdown of a Free Fare protest in Sao Paulo brought thousands
of sympathizers into the streets, and the marches mushroomed
into a broad movement against all elected officials.
Many protests ended in vandalism and clashes with police,
though, which soon alienated much of the middle class and
contributed to a sharp drop in participation.
Earlier this year, Sao Paulo's city government hired Ernst
and Young to audit bus concessions and head off criticism by
revealing how much the companies earn and the quality of their
service.
"With last year's protests, many more people got involved in
this discussion than we had before," said Conti, the Sao Paulo
official. "The audit came about because of that."
Initial portions of the Ernst & Young report, which is due
to be presented in its final version this week, suggest Sao
Paulo could force bus companies to operate with lower profit
margins and face higher fines for poor service, in return for
renewing their concessions.
The debate reflects a broader problem involving
government-controlled prices under Rousseff.
The government capped such prices in recent years to prevent
inflation - which has hovered around 6.5 percent, the ceiling of
the government's target range - from rising even further.
Government-controlled prices make up about 23 percent of
Brazil's main inflation index.
Now, with Rousseff re-elected and investors clamoring for
the incoming finance minister, Joaquim Levy, to restore order to
the country's fiscal accounts, officials are prepared to incur a
certain amount of public anger.
"In some cases we've gotten to the point where the opposing
pressure doesn't matter much," said Santander Brasil economist
Tatiana Pinheiro. "It's bad, it's bitter medicine, but it has to
be done."
($1 = 2.60 Brazilian reais)
