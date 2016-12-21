BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
BRASILIA Dec 21 Brazil's National Monetary Council kept the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans unchanged for the fourth straight quarter.
The CMN, as Brazil's highest economic body comprised of the finance and planning ministers and central bank president, said the TJLP rate will remain at 7.50 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The government has raised the TJLP by 250 basis points over the last two years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
* Advanced Disposal commences secondary public offering of common stock