* Brazil seen keeping benchmark Selic rate at 7.25 pct
* Bank likely to signal rate hike in decision statement
* High inflation takes priority over slow-moving recovery
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, March 6 The Brazilian central bank
will likely keep interest rates at record lows for a third
straight meeting on Wednesday, but could signal it is ready to
hike borrowing costs soon to tame high inflation.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, meets
to decide on its benchmark Selic rate as inflation
fears start to outweigh concerns of a feeble recovery in Latin
America's largest economy.
Inflation is moving close to the 6.5 percent ceiling of the
official target range, raising concerns that high inflation
could not only undermine the recovery but the re-election
chances of President Dilma Rousseff next year.
All of the 56 analysts polled by Reuters last week agree
that the central bank will keep rates unchanged at 7.25 percent.
However, most of them say the bank, in an effort to control
rising inflation expectations, could remove its reference to
stable rates "for a sufficiently prolonged period" in its
decision statement.
"The bank will keep rates on hold and move the statement to
a more decisive hawkish tone," Ilan Solot, a strategist with
Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a research report. "If
inflation trends don't start to improve very soon, hikes could
start as early as the April 16/17 meeting."
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said in February he is
"uncomfortable" with current inflation levels and that the bank
will not hesitate to raise rates to control prices.
The bank has come under growing pressure to show it is
committed to battle inflation even as the economy continues to
disappoint. Inflation is expected to climb to 6.20 percent in
February, according to a Reuters poll published n Tuesday.
Under Tombini the bank has been at the forefront of the
government's crusade to revive the economy, slashing 525 basis
points off the Selic in a little over a year as part of a slew
of measures to bolster consumption.
Now the central bank faces the difficult balancing act of
keeping rates at a level that allows for activity to pick up
while at the same time tames inflation.
Tombini has said he expects inflation to ease in the second
half of the year due to a more stable local currency, subdued
food prices and government-sponsored cuts in electricity rates.
"What seems clear is that there is currently very limited
tolerance by the central bank for additional inflation
surprises," Alberto Ramos, senior economist for Goldman Sachs,
said in a note. "Any small deviation from the central bank path,
or deterioration of inflation expectations will likely trigger
rate hikes, in our view."
SMALLER RATE HIKES
President Dilma Rousseff has claimed record low rates as one
of the main political victories of her government as she reaches
the mid-point of her presidency with an economy that is
struggling to grow.
Meager economic growth of 0.9 percent in 2012 will likely
keep the central bank from tightening policy in the near term or
hiking rates too much this year, some analysts say.
Tombini has acknowledged that any future rate increases will
be limited in scope as the Brazilian economy has reached a new
level of maturity with solid fundamentals.
Rates above 10 percent "would not only play havoc with one
of the few developments that the current administration can
claim as an accomplishment on the economic front, but would also
decelerate growth substantially precisely on the eve of next
year's election," said Alexandre Schwartsman, a former central
bank director and partner with Schwartsman & Associados.
Market investors expect rates to rise above current levels.
Yields of the interest rate futures contract that expires on
Dec. 30, which reflects market expectations for the
Selic rate at the end of the year, rose six basis points to 7.7
percent on Tuesday.