By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's central bank will
likely keep interest rates steady for a fourth straight time on
Wednesday, holding its ground until President Dilma Rousseff
announces changes to economic policy following her narrow
re-election victory.
All 43 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll expect the
central bank to keep its benchmark Selic rate
unchanged at 11 percent.
After narrowly defeating centrist Senator Aecio Neves on
Sunday, Rousseff has pledged to change her economic team and
alter policies to turn around an economy that cost her support
among Brazil's middle class voters.
The central bank will likely stay put for now until those
changes are unveiled, analysts say.
"(The bank board) will be looking to indications of changes
in the economic policy mix, particularly changes on the fiscal
side, which will impact their decision-making going forward,"
said Blue Macellari, senior Latin America strategist for TD
Securities in New York.
"The real question is whether the bank will have a more
supportive fiscal environment."
Markets are eagerly awaiting Rousseff's nomination of a new
finance minister. Whomever takes the job will face the daunting
task of regaining the trust of investors worried about growing
state intervention and the country's financial health.
Rousseff is considering a former aide, her chief of staff
and a businessman to replace Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who
will step down at the start of her second four-year term on New
Year's day.
The most urgent task of her new team will be to staunch the
bleeding in Brazil's fiscal accounts to ward off the threat of a
credit downgrade next year.
Less public spending in 2015 will ease inflationary
pressure, allowing the central bank either to keep rates on hold
for longer or opt for smaller rate increases.
Most analysts are betting that the central bank will have to
raise rates next year to slow consumption further, which has
pushed inflation above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official
target. The central bank aims to keep inflation at the center of
the target, between 2.5 and 6.5 percent.
The sharp depreciation of the real, which has slipped
more than 12 percent since September, is also adding to
inflationary pressure. A weaker real increases the value of
imports.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has warned that the
bank will not be complacent and that it is ready to resume a
year-long tightening cycle if needed to bring down inflation.
The bank forecasts inflation to stay high in the next two years,
but gradually move back to the target's center.
The central bank drastically cut rates to record lows in
2012, but was forced to raise them again following a spike in
public expenditures and after a severe drought accelerated
inflation.
"A promising approach to reducing inflation requires
coordination of fiscal and monetary policies... For this reason,
we believe rate hikes will come only after the president's
inauguration," Santander economists said in a recent client
note.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler)