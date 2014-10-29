(Recast with rate decision and statement)
BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's central bank raised
interest rates on Wednesday, shocking investors who expected
policymakers to stay put until President Dilma Rousseff unveils
policy changes following her narrow re-election victory on
Sunday.
In a divided vote, the central bank's board decided to raise
its benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to
11.25 percent. All 43 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll this
week expected the bank to keep the Selic at 11 percent.
With the hotly-contested presidential race is over, the
central bank moved swiftly to anchor inflation expectations at a
time when markets are doubtful Rousseff can effectively turn
around an economic slump.
The bank said the balance of inflation risks has become less
favorable since its last rate-setting meeting in early September
due to adjustments in relative prices.
"In light of that, the committee considered it appropriate
to adjust monetary conditions in order to guarantee, at a lower
cost, the prevalence of a more benign inflation outlook in 2015
and 2016," the bank said in its statement.
Five of the eight board members voted to raise the Selic,
and the remainder opted to keep it on hold.
Inflation hovering above the official target ceiling of 6.5
percent has raised pressure on the central bank to raise
borrowing costs. The central bank aims to keep inflation at the
center of the target, between 2.5 percent and 6.5 percent.
Most economists expected the bank to refrain from any action
until Rousseff announces changes to her economic team.
Rousseff has pledged policy changes to reverse economic
weakness that cost her support among Brazil's middle class in
the tight race against market darling Aecio Neves.
