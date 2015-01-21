(Adds finance minister, analyst comments)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Jan 21 Brazil hiked interest rates on
Wednesday to maintain its aggressive pace of monetary
tightening, leaving the door open for more rate hikes in an
effort to arrest high inflation and regain the trust of
investors.
In a widely expected move, the central bank's eight-member
monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to
raise its benchmark Selic rate for the second
straight meeting by 50 basis points to 12.25 percent, its
highest level since August 2011.
The tightening cycle that began shortly after President
Dilma Rousseff won re-election in October is at the forefront of
a bold policy shift to rebuild the country's fundamentals at a
time of great uncertainty for emerging market economies.
In an unusually terse statement, the central bank did not
give any hints of what it will do next.
"Considering the macroeconomic outlook and perspectives for
inflation, Copom decided unanimously to raise the Selic rate by
0.50 percentage point," said the bank, dropping language seen in
its previous statement on Dec. 3 indicating that future
tightening steps would be taken with "parsimony."
During her first four years in office, Rousseff promised to
bring some of the world's highest interest rates down to single
digits and keep them there.
However, a widening fiscal gap and the rapid pace of
inflation has forced Brazil's central bank to row against the
current tide of monetary easing seen everywhere from Canada to
Peru as the global economy staggers along.
The bank's laconic statement was interpreted by some
economists as a signal policymakers will continue raising rates
to regain its inflation-fighting credentials despite fears that
more tightening could push the economy into recession.
"The central bank wanted to reinforce the message that it
will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation closer to the
target in 2016," said Mauricio Molan, chief economist with
Santander Brasil.
"The central bank is hinting at another 50-basis-point hike
at its next meeting," he added.
The central bank has promised to do "whatever is necessary"
to bring 12-month inflation back to the 4.5 percent midpoint of
the bank's official 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent target range by
2016.
TOUGH ROAD AHEAD
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy acknowledged earlier at the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Brazil could
see a quarter of economic contraction this year, but the
government will not ease its austerity drive.
"We are putting the house back in order and that will bring
back confidence," Levy said in comments released by the Finance
Ministry on its website.
The road to lower inflation will be a difficult one for
Brazil's central bank even as global commodity prices plunge.
Although the Rousseff administration plans big spending cuts
this year, steep hikes in electricity rates and bus fares are
expected to keep inflation well above the center of the target
range.
A string of tax increases announced on Monday to plug the
fiscal deficit will also keep pressure on inflation.
A combination of more public spending, food price shocks and
a sharp depreciation of the Brazilian real has kept
inflation high in the last four years, eroding investor and
consumer confidence in an economy that grew an average of 4
percent a year in the previous decade.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, G Crosse, Toby Chopra and Christian Plumb)