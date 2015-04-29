By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, April 29
BRASILIA, April 29 Brazil is poised to deliver
another big interest rate increase on Wednesday as the
government tries to convince investors it is committed to taming
high inflation, despite the risk of recession.
The central bank's 9-member monetary policy committee is
widely expected to raise the Selic rate 50 basis
points - the fourth straight increase since December - to 13.25
percent, the highest in six years.
The Selic towers above the interest rates of fellow emerging
economies India and Turkey, both at 7.5 percent. While those
countries and other major economies have cut rates to shore up
growth, Brazil has raised its rate 175 basis points in just six
months.
Only six of the 48 analysts polled by Reuters last week
believe the bank will increase the rate by 25 basis points.
The central bank is spearheading efforts by President Dilma
Rousseff to salvage credibility with investors after years of
interventionist policies and lavish spending jacked up prices
and threatened Brazil's investment grade rating.
The central bank was sharply criticized for bringing
interest rates to a record low of 7.25 percent in 2012 to
bolster a slow-moving economy, despite pressure on prices.
Now, aided by aggressive fiscal tightening, the central bank
has promised to bring 12-month inflation to the official target
of 4.5 percent by 2016 from 8.13 percent in March.
"We believe the board will not disappoint the market with a
smaller hike, particularly following its hawkish
communications," Joao Pedro Ribeiro, an analyst with Nomura
Securities, said in a note to clients.
Ribeiro, who forecasts a 50-basis-point increase, said high
inflation expectations outweigh the positive effects of a
stronger local currency.
Central bank president Alexandre Tombini and other directors
repeated recently they will remain vigilant. They said past
monetary tightening had not been enough to bring inflation back
to the middle of the target range of 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
The central bank has not signaled when it will stop raising
rates, but most analysts believe Wednesday's increase could be
the last this year.
A near 9 percent appreciation of the real in April
and the diminishing effects of steep increases in regulated
prices are expected to ease inflation. Fears of a deeper
economic recession this year are also expected to bring the
cycle of increases to an end.
Analysts expect the Selic rate to end the year at 13.25
percent, but believe policymakers will cut it to 11.50 percent
by late 2016, according to a central bank survey of economists
released on Monday.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto. Editing by Andre Grenon)