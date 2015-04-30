(Adds analyst comments and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, April 29 Brazil again steeply raised
interest rates on Wednesday to convince investors that the
government is serious about reining in runaway prices, despite
fears that aggressive tightening will make an expected recession
worse.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's nine-member monetary
policy committee raised the Selic rate by 50 basis
points for a fourth straight time to 13.25 percent, the highest
level since December 2008.
An overwhelming majority of traders and analysts expected
the 50-basis-point hike.
Brazil's benchmark interest rate now stands well above those
of other major emerging market countries such as India and
Turkey, both with rates at 7.5 percent.
While most major economies have cut rates to shore up
growth, Brazil has raised borrowing costs by 225 basis points in
the past six months.
The Brazilian central bank gave no clear indication it is
ready to stop the rate-hiking cycle just yet.
The bank repeated the same laconic message in its post
decision communique, leaving analysts guessing.
Although most analysts believe Wednesday's hike could be the
last rate increase of the year, a growing number acknowledged
the bank could raise rates slightly more to counter possible
shocks stemming from expected U.S. monetary tightening.
"The decision reinforces the bank's conservative approach,
which aims to restore credibility in the eyes of the ratings
agencies," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BESI in Sao
Paulo.
"The repetition of the statement leaves the door open for
the June meeting, meaning the bank did not want to clearly
signal that this would be the last hike."
The central bank is spearheading efforts by President Dilma
Rousseff to restore credibility with investors after years of
interventionist policies and lavish spending jacked up prices
and threatened Brazil's investment-grade rating.
Aided by aggressive fiscal tightening, the central bank has
promised to bring 12-month inflation, which was running at 8.13
percent in March, to the 4.5 percent center of an official
target by 2016.
Inflation expectations have remained high despite the recent
tightening, but some price pressures are starting to ease.
In a positive development for inflation, the Brazilian real
has gained nearly 9 percent in April, reducing the price
of imported goods. The impact of recent hikes in regulated
prices such as electricity and fuel has also started to wear
off.
Fears that the aggressive monetary tightening could drag the
economy into a deeper recession than already expected this year
could also prompt policymakers to end the cycle soon.
For Goldman Sachs senior economist Alberto Ramos the bank's
upcoming decision could hinge on whether the real remains stable
or suffers a steep fall that pushes up prices. Ramos expects a
final 25-basis-point hike on June 3, but does not rule out a
pause if inflation recedes.
Before the meeting analysts expected the Selic rate to end
the year at 13.25 percent, but believed policymakers would cut
it to 11.50 percent by late 2016, according to a central bank
survey of economists released on Monday.
The bank's two new directors, Tony Volpon and Otavio Damaso,
voted on the meeting for the first time.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione, Marcela Ayres, Brad
Haynes and Asher Levine; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Andre Grenon, Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)