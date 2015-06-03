(Recast with rate decision, adds analyst comments)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 3 Brazil raised interest rates to
the highest levels in more than six years on Wednesday,
extending a tightening campaign and leaving the door open for
more hikes despite concerns that steep borrowing costs could
deepen an expected economic recession.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as
Copom, decided unanimously to hike its benchmark Selic rate by
50 basis points to 13.75 percent as expected by an overwhelming
majority of market players. It is the highest Selic rate since
January 2009.
Leading one of the world's boldest rate-hiking cycles to
tame inflation running at an 11-year high, the central bank is
succeeding in regaining credibility with investors but risks
damaging an economy expected to suffer its worst recession in 25
years.
The bank may further increase rates to make good on its
promise to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of the
official target range by late 2016.
In the decision statement, the bank repeated the same
laconic message released in its previous one, leaving analysts
guessing.
"It is the right decision and another step to rebuild policy
credibility," said Alberto Ramos, senior economist with Goldman
Sachs in New York. "We are coming relatively close to the end of
the cycle, but the exchange rate and activity will determine
whether we need one or two more hikes in this process."
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Diane Craft)