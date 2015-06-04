(Adds Moody's comment on debt and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 3 Brazil raised interest rates to
the highest levels in more than six years on Wednesday,
extending a tightening campaign and leaving the door open for
more hikes despite concerns that steep borrowing costs could
deepen an expected economic recession.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as
Copom, decided unanimously to hike its benchmark Selic rate by
50 basis points to 13.75 percent as expected by an overwhelming
majority of market players. It is the highest Selic rate since
January 2009.
Leading one of the world's boldest rate-hiking cycles to
tame inflation running at an 11-year high, the central bank is
succeeding in regaining credibility with investors but risks
damaging an economy expected to suffer its worst recession in 25
years.
The bank signaled it may further increase rates to make good
on its promise to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent center
of the official target range by late 2016.
In the decision statement, the bank repeated the same
laconic message released in its previous one, leaving analysts
guessing.
"It is the right decision and another step to rebuild policy
credibility," said Alberto Ramos, senior economist with Goldman
Sachs in New York. "We are coming relatively close to the end of
the cycle, but the exchange rate and activity will determine
whether we need one or two more hikes."
In just over six months, the bank has raised rates a
whopping 275 basis points to bring down inflation expectations
that at 5.50 percent remain well above the target for next year.
Although expectations for 2017 until 2019 have dropped steadily,
the bank is most likely to halt the cycle once views for 2016
inch closer to 4.5 percent.
The bank is under pressure from businessmen, politicians and
even government peers to halt the increases that threaten to
weigh on an economy already suffering with scarce investment.
Some economists and even rating agency analysts have started
to warn that the sharp increase in rates could hamper Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy's efforts to slash spending to bring down
high debt levels.
Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday that higher
interest rates will likely keep Brazil's gross debt ratio above
60 percent in coming years, hurting its investment rating
profile.
The Brazilian economy is forecast to contract 1.3 percent
this year as investment sinks and business confidence remains at
record lows, according to the latest central bank poll of
economists.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Diane Craft)