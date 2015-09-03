(Adds fresh analyst comment and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 2 Brazil's central bank halted
one of the world's most aggressive rate-hiking cycles on
Wednesday, taking pressure off an economy struggling with
recession despite concerns that a budget crisis could stoke
inflation.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's monetary policy
committee, known as Copom, kept its benchmark Selic rate
at 14.25 percent, a nine-year high and still the
highest among the world's top 10 economies. An overwhelming
majority of economists expected policymakers to keep interest
rates unchanged after seven consecutive hikes.
While most other major emerging-market economies are gearing
up to raise borrowing costs to head off rising prices, Brazil is
ending monetary tightening as its economic downturn proves more
severe than even the most pessimistic economists had envisioned.
The bank made no changes to its decision statement,
signaling again that it will hold borrowing costs where they are
for some time to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent center
of the official target.
The recession and a decline in inflation expectations
prompted the central bank to end the tightening cycle even
though inflation remains near double digits, climbing to 9.57
percent in mid-August.
Although recession is helping slow inflation as consumption
drops, renewed political turmoil has weakened the real and is
keeping the central bank under pressure.
"The exchange rate has been weakening significantly, dragged
down by domestic and external uncertainties ... that could
warrant an additional rate hike," said Ilan Goldfajn, chief
economist with Itau Unibanco.
President Dilma Rousseff's inability to halt the
deterioration of the government's finances is threatening
Brazil's investment-grade rating and rattling local markets.
The leftist leader, whose approval rating is at an all-time
low, is facing growing resistance to her fiscal austerity drive
and the threat of impeachment by her opponents in Congress.
The fiscal crunch and growing fears of a sustained Chinese
economic slowdown have weighed on the real, which has
slid nearly 30 percent so far this year to its weakest in nearly
13 years. A weaker real fuels inflation by making imports more
expensive.
The central bank has warned that it will act decisively to
prevent consumer price growth from deviating significantly from
the government's target.
However, a deepening recession could force policymakers to
start cutting rates next year, some economists say.
The economy contracted a worse-than-expected 1.9 percent in
the second quarter, sinking into what is predicted to be its
deepest recession in 25 years.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione, Anthony Boadle and
Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa Shumaker)