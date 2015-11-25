(Adds context and inflation data details)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazil's central bank kept
interest rates on hold for the third straight meeting on
Wednesday in a split vote that shows policymakers are uneasy
with galloping inflation despite a worsening recession and might
raise rates early in 2016.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted
6-2 to maintain its benchmark interest rate at
14.25 percent, its highest in nine years and well above that of
other major economies like Mexico and India. Two of the 8-member
Copom voted to raise the Selic to 14.75 percent while the rest
voted for no change.
The decision to leave rates steady eases pressure on
President Dilma Rousseff as she tries to defuse a political
crisis that threatens her plans to plug a widening fiscal
deficit and regain investors' confidence.
However, the unusual split decision is the strongest
indication yet that the central bank could resume tightening if
inflationary pressures linger.
In another telling sign, the bank removed from its statement
a previous reference to the need to keep rates on hold for some
time to bring inflation back to the official 4.5 percent target.
"In our view this laconic statement with a split decision
to hold rates steady signals a high probability of a new
tightening cycle at the start of next year," said Tatiana
Pinheiro, economist with Santander Brasil.
The central bank had until recently signaled that it may
hold rates steady for some time in hopes that the country's
worst recession in 25 years drags down prices.
However, a weaker Brazilian real and Rousseff's
inability to reduce the fiscal deficit amid political upheaval
are making the central bank's job even more difficult.
Even with the economy in free fall inflation has continued
to accelerate, piercing 10 percent in the 12 months to
mid-November for the first time in 12 years due an increase in
fuel and food prices.
The surprise arrest of Rousseff's leader in the Senate
Delcidio do Amaral on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a
massive corruption investigation could further complicate her
efforts to pass an unpopular austerity package.
Many lawmakers from Rousseff's alliance are blocking the
approval of tax hikes and spending cuts that they say will only
deepen a recession that could extend into 2016.
Economists expect the economy to contract 3.15 percent and
2.01 percent in 2015 and 2016 respectively, according to the
latest central bank weekly poll.
Even with the economy in free fall, inflation shows no sign
of easing. The bank abandoned its goal to bring inflation back
to the center of the official target range in late 2016 as
inflation expectations rose again after a brief drop. The
official target ranges from 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Alonso
Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andrew Hay)