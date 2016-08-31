By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 31 Brazil's central bank is widely
expected to hold interest rates at near-decade highs for the
ninth straight time on Wednesday, keeping up a battle against
inflation that has barely eased despite a crippling recession.
All of the 39 economists polled by Reuters last week said
the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, would
maintain its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent
for Latin America's largest economy.
Although Brazil's borrowing costs are among the highest for
a major economy, inflation has remained stuck at around 9
percent as a surge in food prices offset a sharp drop in
consumer and business demand.
Stubborn inflation has puzzled economists and raised worries
among policymakers that it could threaten an economy they
believe could be near a turning point as a political crisis
eases and confidence returns in the former emerging-market star.
The country's gross domestic product probably fell in the
second quarter but is likely to show signs the recession may be
near its end, a Reuters poll of economists showed last week. The
official GDP result is scheduled for release early on
Wednesday.
Central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, however, has vowed to
remain firm in his quest to slow inflation to the official
target of 4.5 percent in 2017. The bank has missed that goal
since August 2010 after years of heavy public spending and
stimulus to consumption.
Economists expect Copom to take a fairly gentle approach to
rate-cutting that would take the Selic to 11.25 percent by the
end of 2017, according to the central bank's weekly poll.
For Wednesday, though, they expect the committee to maintain
its tough stance by repeating that there is no room to cut
interest rates at this time.
"We now believe that the monetary easing cycle would only
start at the committee's last meeting of the year, in November,"
economists with Sao Paulo-based bank Fibra said in a research
note.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)