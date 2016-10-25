(Adds Goldfajn comments)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Oct 25 Inflation forecasts for the
next couple of years point to limited room for monetary easing
in Brazil, the central bank said on Tuesday, suggesting it is
unlikely to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts in its
November policy meeting.
In the minutes of its Oct. 19 meeting, in which it cut its
benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 14.00
percent, the bank also said it was worried about a recent pause
in the slowdown of services price rises.
Yields on short-term interest rate futures <0#2DJI:> rose as
traders pared bets on larger cuts in upcoming meetings. Some
economists have expected the bank to cut the Selic rate by 50
basis points per meeting as a two-year recession drives
inflation back down to the official 4.5 percent target.
"The central bank still looks cautious about inflation
expectations," said Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at CM
Capital Markets in Sao Paulo, who revised her forecast for the
November rate cut to 25 basis points from 50 previously.
"There will not be enough time until November to confirm a
slowdown in services prices."
Lower interest rates and inflation rates are expected to
help Brazil's economy return to growth, in a relief to unpopular
President Michel Temer and to 12 million unemployed workers.
Inflation is expected to ease from more than 10 percent
earlier this year to 4.9 percent in 2017 and 4.7 in 2018, the
bank said, according to its market scenario. It has outpaced the
center of the official 4.5 percent target since mid-2010.
The 2017 inflation estimate remained unchanged from the
bank's quarterly inflation report in September, while the 2018
forecast edged up from 4.6 percent.
In an interview to GloboNews TV later on Tuesday, central
bank chief Ilan Goldfajn reiterated that the inflation goal is
"challenging, but credible", and said the bank will cut interest
rates when inflation permits.
The bank's nine-member policy committee, known as Copom,
repeated part of the language from the post-meeting statement.
It said the easing cycle will be "moderate and gradual".
Future cuts also will depend on economic reforms, which have
moved faster than expected, the bank said. The Lower House of
Congress is expected to approve later on Tuesday a proposal to
limit federal spending for at least 10 years.
A stronger currency may help curb inflation. Finance
Minister Henrique Meirelles said it is not up to policymakers to
set a value for the exchange rate for the Brazilian real,
which closed on Tuesday at its strongest since July 2015.
The bank said its inflation forecasts did not take into
account a small cut in fuel prices by state-owned oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Bill Trott
and James Dalgleish)