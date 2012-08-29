* Selic rate seen falling by 50 bps to new low of 7.5 pct
* End to rate-cutting cycle seen near as economy recovers
* Pick-up in inflation fans price worries for next year
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Aug 29 Brazil will likely trim its
benchmark interest rate for the ninth straight time o n W ednesday
to an all-time low of 7.5 percent, drawing a year-long
rate-cutting cycle closer to an end as the economy recovers.
All 42 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to
slash the so-called Selic rate by half a percentage point as
policymakers keep up efforts to bolster a slow-moving economy,
the world's sixth-largest.
Those efforts seem to be paying off as retail sales and
economic activity data jumped unexpectedly in June, raising
hopes for a stronger recovery following a flurry of government
stimulus measures like tax breaks.
A pick-up in activity has also raised fears of inflation
becoming a problem next year after a recent jump in global food
prices reversed the downward trend of 12-month inflation.
Higher annual inflation, which at 5.37 percent is above the
4.5 percent midpoint of the official target range, could put
pressure on the central bank's monetary policy committee, known
as Copom, to end the rate-cutting cycle as early as October.
"Given the large monetary stimulus already introduced, and
rising inflation risk, there is a chance the central bank could
signal that the easing cycle is near its end," Jose Carlos de
Faria, analyst with Deutsche Bank, said in a note.
Most economists expect the bank to slash rates by 25 basis
points in October before ending the cycle that has brought
Brazilian rates, among the world's highest, closer to those of
other emerging-market giants such as India and Russia.
Traders increased their bets on Tuesday that the central
bank would leave the door open to another rate cut in October,
driving interest rate futures lower and weighing on
Brazil's currency, the real .
Yields on interest-rate future contracts due in Jan. 2013
fell 5 basis points to 7.2 percent, while the contract due in
Jan. 2014 fell 7 basis points to 7.76 points.
Economists widely expect the Selic rate to remain in single
digits for the foreseeable future, no small feat in a country
with a long history of runaway inflation and where interest
rates hit nearly 30 percent less than a decade ago.
Lower rates are a top priority for President Dilma Rousseff,
who has not bowed to pressure from thousands of striking public
servants to increase spending, which could stoke inflation and
force the central bank to raise rates in the near future.
RECOVERY PRIORITY NO. 1
The path to lower rates began exactly a year ago when
policymakers, led by Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini,
abruptly reversed course and started cutting the Selic, which
stood at 12.5 percent.
Since then Tombini has not stopped, trimming 450 basis
points off the Selic in a bid to shield the economy from a
worsening European debt crisis as local inflation eased.
Rousseff has aided his efforts by slashing taxes on
everything from cars to home appliances and keeping public
spending in check. The government has also instructed state
banks to increase lending to businesses at lower interest rates.
Still, the recovery has moved along at a snail's pace.
Activity has been slow to bounce back, with industries
failing to lift output while Brazil's consumer-led growth model
shows signs of exhaustion. Economists predict the economy will
grow less than 2 percent this year after expanding a staggering
7.5 percent only two years ago.
Monetary policy alone may not be enough to bring back the
impressive economic growth rates that made Brazil a star among
emerging economies. In the last decade, Brazil grew on average
about 4 percent a year.
Anemic investment, high production costs and lack of skilled
labor are blamed for stunting growth in Brazil as consumers
start to reach their debt limits after a credit boom.
Rousseff aims to boost investment and lower production
costs, among the world's highest. This month she announced
measures to lure $65 billion in private capital to refurbish the
country's decrepit road and rail networks.
Tombini has said actions to tackle high output costs are
vital for the Brazilian economy to grow at sustainable levels in
coming years. He also said that the bank will not hesitate to
raise rates to fulfill its mandate of keeping prices stable.
The bank will announce its rate decision after 6 p.m. (2100
GMT).