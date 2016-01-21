(Adds analyst comment)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Jan 20 Brazil's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Wednesday as it bet the worst
recession in decades would temper double-digit inflation, but
the surprise move fueled concern over political interference in
policy.
In a split vote, the bank's 8-member monetary policy board,
known as Copom, decided to maintain its benchmark Selic rate at
14.25 percent for the fourth straight time. Six board members
supported keeping rates on hold while two wanted a
50-basis-point increase.
The decision came after central bank chief Alexandre Tombini
on Tuesday unexpectedly backed away from his insistence that
higher rates were needed to curb inflation running at a 12-year
high of more than 10 percent.
Tombini said policy makers had to take into account the
International Monetary Fund's "significant" cuts to Brazil's
growth outlook announced on Tuesday. The Fund said the economy
would shrink 3.5 percent this year, versus an earlier forecast
for a 1 percent contraction.
In its decision statement, the bank highlighted growing
uncertainties in the global economy as the main reason for
staying on par.
"Considering the macroeconomic outlook and the perspectives
for inflation and the actual balance of risks, and considering
the increase of domestic and primarily, external, uncertainties,
Copom decided to hold the Selic rate at 14.25 percent," the bank
said.
President Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party, business groups
and unions called on the bank not to raise rates to give the
economy time to recover from a recession that has added 1.5
million people to the unemployment register over the past year.
Officials in her administration have voiced concern that
more rate hikes would hinder plans to revive the economy as
renewed fears of a slowdown in China and falling commodity
prices threaten to drag the recession into 2017.
After signaling a 50-basis-point hike was a real option to
curb naggingly high inflation, Tombini on Tuesday said the
deepening recession was going to be considered in its rate
decision.
Keeping rates steady was seen by many analysts as proof the
central bank bowed to political pressure to avoid more harm to
an economy expected to shrink nearly 8 percent between 2015 and
2016.
"This decision apparently has the fingerprints of the
presidential palace... who is deciding on rates; the president
or the central bank board?" said Juan Jensen, a partner with Sao
Paulo-based consultancy 4E. "This is a bad decision that hurts
the credibility of the central bank a lot."
Rousseff denies interfering in the central bank, but hinted
last week she saw no need to raise rates at this moment.
Although it has operational autonomy, the Brazilian central bank
is not fully independent and remains under the wing of the
finance ministry.
Most analysts agreed the bank erred with its erratic
communication, but some believed policymakers were right to keep
rates on hold.
"The way they communicated was unfortunate," said Carlos
Kawall, chief economist with Banco Safra. "But they tried not to
catch markets radically by surprise."
Kawall expected the bank to keep rates on hold at its next
meeting given little sign global uncertainties are close to
ending.
The central bank has raised rates by 700 basis points since
2013, but has had scant success in stemming price rises. Annual
inflation surged to 10.67 percent in December, more than double
the official target of 4.5 percent, and expectations for this
year and next continue to rise as the real currency weakens.
Still, many economists believe the bank needs to resume its
aggressive rate hikes to anchor inflation expectations that have
failed to subside despite the deepening recession and continue
to erode investors' confidence in the once-booming economy.
The specter of more political turbulence as Congress
prepares to vote on Rousseff's impeachment later this year is
likely to continue to hurt an economy sinking into its worst
recession since at least 1990.
