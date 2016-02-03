BRASILIA Feb 3 Brazilian policymakers have not
ruled out hiking interest rates in coming meetings even as a
gloomier global economy raises hope that double-digit inflation
will drop sharply this year, a senior government official told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The Brazilian central bank surprised markets by keeping its
Selic rate on hold at 14.25 percent at its last
meeting after signaling tighter monetary policy to curb 12-year
high inflation.
Some market economists and even members of President Dilma
Rousseff's administration have said that there is room for rate
cuts at the end of the year to ease the pain of a crippling
recession.
The senior official, who is knowledgeable about economic
policy, said inflation expectations need to drop near the 4.5
percent target center before officials consider cutting rates.
However, in recent weeks, inflation forecasts have increased.
He said that central bank policymakers, including governor
Alexandre Tombini, stood ready to increase interest rates
further, if inflationary pressures picked up.
"Tombini and everybody have been pretty clear that if they
need to hike rates again they will," said the official, who
requested anonymity to speak freely. "No one said that
necessarily the next step in rates will be to cut."
Unlike its peers in Mexico and Chile, the Brazilian central
bank does not enjoy complete independence. Other government
officials have told Reuters that the administration is worried
more rate hikes will hamper its plans to revive the economy.
Rousseff, a leftist economist, said last month that while
the central bank has autonomy to make its decisions, it is still
accountable to the rest of the government.
At its last meeting on Jan. 20, the central bank monetary
policy committee vote was split in its vote with two of the
eight board members calling for a 50-basis-points rate hike.
The rest decided to keep rates steady as they expect a
deepening recession and lackluster global economy to curb
inflation.
The official said the government is convinced inflation will
drop this year, but there are disagreements over how fast.
Annual inflation stands near 11 percent and market
expectations for this year and next remain well above the target
center, at 7.26 percent and 5.80 percent respectively, according
to the latest central bank poll of economists.
The difference in opinion about monetary policy within the
government reveals the challenges the Rousseff administration
faces to convince investors it has a cohesive plan to pull the
economy out of its worst recession in decades.
An unpopular Rousseff, who faces impeachment proceedings in
Congress, is under tremendous pressure from her own Workers'
Party to jump-start the economy with more and cheaper credit as
hundreds of thousands of Brazilian lose their jobs.
The official echoed the opinion Rousseff and Finance
Minister Nelson Barbosa that recent measures to expand credit
will not complicate efforts to lower inflation. Credit
constrains may actually keep companies from cutting prices to
protect their margins, he added.
He said using part of the country's $370 billion in
international reserves could trigger capital outflows as the
country remains a net external debtor.
(Editing by W Simon)