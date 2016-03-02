March 2 Brazil's central bank held its key
interest rate at 14.25 percent for the fifth straight time on
Wednesday, opting to avoid inflicting more harm on an economy
mired its worst recession in decades despite rising inflation.
The following is the text of the statement issued by the
bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom:
"Considering the macroeconomic outlook and the perspectives
for inflation and the actual balance of risks, and considering
the domestic and principally external uncertainties, the Copom
decided to hold the Selic rate at 14.25 percent a year, without
bias, with six votes in favor and two votes for the increase of
the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage points."
(Editing by Daniel Flynn)