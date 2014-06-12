BRASILIA, June 12 Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.4 percent in April from March, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to drop 0.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.75 percent to a rise of 0.8 percent.

April's retail sales rose 6.7 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added.