BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.7 percent in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Economists in a Reuters poll expected a rise of 0.6 percent.
Sales declined 7 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with expectations for a 4.15 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing