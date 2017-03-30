RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.7 percent in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected a rise of 0.6 percent.

Sales declined 7 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with expectations for a 4.15 percent drop in the Reuters poll.