SAO PAULO, June 13 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in April from March, growing much less than most of economists' forecasts, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to grow 1.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a rise of 0.3 percent to an increase of 2.5 percent.

Sales growth in March from February was revised to zero growth, from a previously reported 0.1 percent decline.

April's retail sales rose 1.6 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 3.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 0.9 percent to 5.2 percent.