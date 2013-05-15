UPDATE 2-Japan's factory output races in April to hit its highest level since 2008
* Japan economy recovering on robust global demand (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
RIO DE JANEIRO May 15 Retail sales volumes in Brazil slipped 0.1 percent in March from February, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 33 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.5 percent to a rise of 1.2 percent.
Sales growth in February from January was revised to a 0.5 percent drop, from a previously reported 0.4 percent decline.
March's retail sales rose 4.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 3.8 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 2.2 percent to 7.0 percent.
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.