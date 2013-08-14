RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Retail sales volumes in
Brazil rose 0.5 percent in June from May, the
government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.65 percent,
according to the median estimate of 22 economists polled by
Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.2 percent to a rise
of 1.8 percent.
June's retail sales rose 1.7 percent from the year-earlier
period, the IBGE added, less than the 2.2 percent
median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a
gain of 0.5 percent to 3.3 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)