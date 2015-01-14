RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.9 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. This was above all estimates in a Reuters poll.

Estimates in the poll of 27 analysts ranged from a decline of 1.3 percent to an increase of 0.7 percent, with a median of 0.2 percent.

November sales volumes rose 1.0 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, beating a median forecast of a 0.35 percent decline. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)