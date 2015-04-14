RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 Retail sales volumes in Brazil slipped 0.1 percent in February from January on a seasonally adjusted basis, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 1.0 percent drop to a 1.2 percent rise.

February's retail sales fell 3.1 percent from February 2014 , the IBGE added, more than the 2.15 percent drop estimated in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 2.0 percent to a drop of 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca Editing by W Simon)