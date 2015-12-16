SAO PAULO Dec 16 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.6 percent in October from September, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 1.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 23 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from -2.6 percent to +0.3 percent.

October's retail sales fell 5.6 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, much less than the -8.75 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from -11.6 percent to -6.5 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dominic Evans)