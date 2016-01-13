UPDATE 3-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Jan 13 Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 1.5 percent in November from October, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 2.0 percent to a rise of 1.7 percent.
November's retail sales fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, less than the 9.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 7.0 percent to 11.3 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with provincial election results expected to complicate the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering.