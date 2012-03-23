* Brazil retail sales rise 2.6 pct in Jan from Dec-IBGE * Retail sales jump 7.3 pct from year earlier (Adds details, economist comment) By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazil's retail sales rose more than expected in January, led by foodstuff and beverages, as a strong job market and receding inflation bolster household consumption. Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 2.6 percent in January from December, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Retail sales had been expected to rise 1.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 14 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from 0.2 percent to 2.4 percent gains. Food and tobacco sales were the main drivers for the better-than-expected result, rising 7.4 percent from December. Record-low unemployment, increasing wages and receding food inflation pushed sales up, IBGE said. Brazil's unemployment rate hit 5.7 percent in February, the lowest rate for that month since the data series began in 2002, IBGE said on Thursday. Goldman Sachs' economist Alberto Ramos said the outlook for retail sales is positive given recent central bank easing, a very tight labor market and still robust consumer confidence levels. "The real business cycle is now clearly recovering from the 3Q slump," he wrote in a note to clients. The world's sixth largest economy grew only 2.7 percent in 2011, well below its Latin American peers. In response, the central bank has been aggressively cutting interest rates to near record lows. Brazil's robust domestic demand was key in helping the country's economy avert a recession late last year. Yet, the rapid rise in retail sales, which is growing faster than other sectors, has sparked fears that inflation could later this year gain momentum. January's retail sales rose 7.3 percent from the year-earlier period, IBGE said, more than the 6.3 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 4.9 percent to an increase of 7.2 percent. The institute revised December's month-on-month sales growth to 0.5 percent from 0.3 percent originally. January's retail sales data was the first under a new methodology adopted by IBGE. The institute revised the 5,700-participant sample and updated the calculation base. The IBGE also added that nominal sales, as measured by total receipts and unadjusted for inflation, increased 3.6 percent in January from the previous month and rose 12.1 percent from a year earlier. Retail sales volumes, unlike total receipts via cash or credit cards, exclude inflation, which could distort comparisons. Consumer inflation in Brazil rose 6.22 percent in the 12 months through January. For the IBGE's retail sales report see: here (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by W Simon)