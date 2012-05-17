* Sales growth from year earlier best in two years
* March sales rise, upward Feb revision bolsters outlook
* Robust job market, lower interest rates drive recovery
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, May 17 Retail sales growth in Brazil
picked up in March to the fastest annual pace in two years,
providing support to a sluggish economy as the government cuts
credit costs toward record lows.
The retail industry has been stable or growing for the past
seven months, revised numbers show, as Brazil's robust domestic
market drives an economic recovery, fending off a recession as
labor costs and weak global demand hit factories.
Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in March from February
, the government statistics agency IBGE said on
Thursday, near the 0.4 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll
of 22 economists.
An upward revision showed February sales were flat from a
month before, versus a previously reported 0.5 percent drop.
"The outlook for retail sales and private consumption is
positive given ongoing central bank easing, reasonable credit
flows, a tight labor market and real wage growth," Goldman Sachs
Group economist Alberto Ramos told clients in a note.
March retail sales volumes jumped 12.5 percent from a year
earlier, according to IBGE, the best annual advance
since March 2010 and more than the 11.2-percent median estimate
in the Reuters poll.
The main drivers for the rise were sales at supermarkets and
home appliance retailers, although volumes declined in six of 10
segments surveyed.
Sales were bolstered by a 5.6 percent rise in real wages,
which are adjusted for inflation, in the 12 months through
March, IBGE said, thanks in part to an unemployment rate
hovering near record lows.
Brazil's job market so far has largely escaped the recent
economic slowdown. After virtually stalling in the second half
of 2011, the economy is expected to grow only 3 percent this
year, below the government's unofficial goal of 4.5 percent.
Combining March's solid retail data with a 2.1 percent drop
in industrial production from a year earlier, economists at
Banco Votorantim estimated the Brazilian economy grew just 1.8
percent in the month, compared to a year earlier.
To boost the economy, analysts expect the central bank to
slash interest rates from 9 percent to an all-time low of 8
percent in coming months, which may further support retailers.