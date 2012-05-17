* Sales growth from year earlier best in two years

* March sales rise, upward Feb revision bolsters outlook

* Robust job market, lower interest rates drive recovery

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, May 17 Retail sales growth in Brazil picked up in March to the fastest annual pace in two years, providing support to a sluggish economy as the government cuts credit costs toward record lows.

The retail industry has been stable or growing for the past seven months, revised numbers show, as Brazil's robust domestic market drives an economic recovery, fending off a recession as labor costs and weak global demand hit factories.

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in March from February , the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, near the 0.4 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll of 22 economists.

An upward revision showed February sales were flat from a month before, versus a previously reported 0.5 percent drop.

"The outlook for retail sales and private consumption is positive given ongoing central bank easing, reasonable credit flows, a tight labor market and real wage growth," Goldman Sachs Group economist Alberto Ramos told clients in a note.

March retail sales volumes jumped 12.5 percent from a year earlier, according to IBGE, the best annual advance since March 2010 and more than the 11.2-percent median estimate in the Reuters poll.

The main drivers for the rise were sales at supermarkets and home appliance retailers, although volumes declined in six of 10 segments surveyed.

Sales were bolstered by a 5.6 percent rise in real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, in the 12 months through March, IBGE said, thanks in part to an unemployment rate hovering near record lows.

Brazil's job market so far has largely escaped the recent economic slowdown. After virtually stalling in the second half of 2011, the economy is expected to grow only 3 percent this year, below the government's unofficial goal of 4.5 percent.

Combining March's solid retail data with a 2.1 percent drop in industrial production from a year earlier, economists at Banco Votorantim estimated the Brazilian economy grew just 1.8 percent in the month, compared to a year earlier.

To boost the economy, analysts expect the central bank to slash interest rates from 9 percent to an all-time low of 8 percent in coming months, which may further support retailers.