* Sales volumes rise 0.8 pct from March vs. 1.4 pct f'cast
* Economists see limit to more consumer-driven growth
* Interest rate futures point to looser monetary policy
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, June 14 Retail sales in Brazil rose
far less than expected in April, highlighting the limited impact
of government stimulus and record-low borrowing costs on wary
consumers.
Sales volumes rose 0.8 percent in April from March
, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday,
falling well short of median expectations of a 1.4 percent rise
in a Reuters poll after anemic 0.3 percent growth in March.
Compared to a year earlier, retail sales growth slowed
sharply, expanding 6 percent in April after a 12.5
percent expansion in March. April's twelve-month sales growth
was the slowest since October.
Since late last year, policy-makers have unleashed a battery
of tax cuts and interest rates reductions to spur household
consumption and stave off recession. But economists warn that
consumers alone cannot prop up a recovery as industry cuts back
investment in the face of a fragile global economy.
"We're seeing now that Brazilian household spending can't
grow any faster," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with
Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "Monetary policy needs to be
more aggressive right now to boost investments."
Brazil's central bank has slashed its benchmark Selic
interest rate from 12.5 percent in August to a record-low 8.5
percent in May. Economists surveyed by the central bank expect
the rate to hit 8 percent by the end of the year, and Perfeito
said a drop to 6 or 7 percent is more likely.
Yields on interest rate futures contracts fell across the
board in early Thursday trading, as traders bet on deeper rate
cuts from the central bank aimed at spurring economic growth.
The yield on the contract due at the end of 2012, fell
as low as 7.65 percent, from 7.71 percent on Wednesday.
The retail industry has been stable or growing for the past
eight months, due to rising wages and cheaper credit. But rising
household debts have led many consumers to hold back on
purchases as they rebalance their finances.
Sales growth in March from February was revised up to 0.3
percent from 0.2 percent, but February retail sales were
unchanged from January, the IBGE said,.
That averages to less than 0.4 percent monthly growth from
February through April.
Brazil's economy grew just 0.2 percent in the first quarter
from the previous quarter. Businesses facing a decline in global
demand and higher labor costs cut back investments, frustrating
policymakers as they struggle to meet annual economic growth
targets of between 3 and 4 percent.
The government has responded by taking steps to boost
consumption, including tax cuts and credit incentives, with
Finance Minister Guido Mantega indicating earlier this month
that more measures are around the corner.
Sales of fuel, home furnishings and office supplies led the
rise from March, as five of eight segments posted growth.