* Flat sales beat forecasts, but recovery still fragile
* Supermarkets recover as food inflation starts to ease
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian retail sales
stagnated in May as slower clothing purchases offset a recovery
at supermarkets, beating forecasts for an overall decline but
underscoring weak consumer confidence amid a fragile economic
recovery.
Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted no growth in May from
April, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Thursday. Sales had been expected to slip 0.3 percent, according
to the median estimate in a Reuters poll.
Grocery shopping rebounded 1.9 percent in May, recovering
part of a three-month slide as rising food prices showed signs
of easing. IBGE said a solid job market helped to support
supermarket sales, along with shopping related to Mother's Day
celebrations in the month.
Free-spending consumers, one of Brazil's few engines of
growth in recent years, have tightened their belts this year as
inflation hit a 20-month high, eroding purchasing power.
May retail data was collected before the outbreak of massive
street protests that rattled Brazilian society last month. A
measure of consumer sentiment calculated by think-tank Fundacao
Getulio Vargas fell to a three-year low in June.