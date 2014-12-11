By Brad Haynes
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazilian retailers are
expecting their worst Christmas season in a decade and signs are
pointing to an unhappy New Year ahead.
Shoppers are cautious and retail unions are ready for
layoffs, adding to headaches for recently re-elected President
Dilma Rousseff, whose push for fiscal austerity to win back
investor confidence comes just as an economic slump hits home.
Consumer confidence is at depths last seen in the 2008
financial crisis, as the fourth straight year of high inflation
and mediocre growth in Latin America's largest economy take a
toll on the jobs market.
The average family's debts have also swollen to nearly half
of their annual income, up from one third in 2008, making
Brazilians wary of new borrowing and vulnerable to interest
rates now at a three-year high.
"Credit cards, utilities - it seems like all the bills are
going up these days. You've got to save on something," said
Maria Fernanda Pieroni, 30, an information technology specialist
at a mall in Sao Paulo looking for cheaper gifts this year.
About 43 percent of Brazilians are planning to spend less on
Christmas than they did last year, while just 12 percent aim to
spend more, according to a survey by the Getulio Vargas
Foundation, a local think tank.
More bargain hunting is good news for a handful of low-cost
retailers such as Lojas Americanas SA, whose flexible
sales mix and small-ticket items have helped shield sales growth
from the broader slowdown. But most consumer companies, such as
cosmetics maker Natura SA and apparel chain Cia
Hering, are likely to continue to struggle with weak
demand.
Brazil's National Confederation of Commerce estimated
Christmas sales volumes will advance just 2.6 percent from a
year ago - the weakest outlook since 2004.
The 10 percent drop in Brazil's currency this year
has also driven up the cost of imported goods and materials,
squeezing profit margins.
Fashion retailer Restoque, which has struggled to
maintain profitability, canceled a share offering on Thursday,
citing tough market conditions.
END OF STIMULUS
After battling the slowdown of recent years with cheap
credit and tax breaks, Brazil's government has run out of fiscal
firepower. Incoming Finance Minister Joaquim Levy is looking at
ways to roll back tax incentives on cars, refrigerators and
other consumer goods to close a federal budget gap.
Companies accustomed to booming credit and double-digit
sales growth are shifting their strategies, stocking smaller
inventories and holding back on seasonal hiring.
Temporary retail hires in the final months of the year
usually offset seasonal layoffs in construction and agriculture,
but the anemic retail sector contributed to the first net loss
of jobs in October in at least 15 years.
The worst is still to come, said Ricardo Patah, the head of
Sao Paulo's retail workers union. He warned that widespread
layoffs are likely early next year if holiday sales are as weak
as expected, up about 1 percent in his estimate.
"In the 1990s every January was a tragedy. We had lines upon
lines of fired workers filing their papers at the start of each
year," Patah said. "Over the past decade we've avoided that, but
this January could be the worst in years."
The jobless rate will likely rise in 2015 for the first time
in a decade, according to Arthur Carvalho, Brazil chief
economist for Morgan Stanley. He expects shrinking family
budgets to push the economy back into recession next year.
"The problem is that after a decade of fast-growing wages,
you don't know how much leverage there is in the system,"
Carvalho said. "There could definitely be a hangover."
