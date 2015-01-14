(Adds details of retail data, holiday shopping context, analyst
comment)
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Retail sales in Brazil
rose in November as consumers pounced on early holiday
promotions, reinforcing the rising popularity of the Black
Friday shopping trend started in the United States as well as
expectations of a softer December.
Sales volumes climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in
November from October, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Wednesday. That was above all estimates in a
Reuters poll whose median forecast showed 0.2 percent growth.
The Black Friday shopping rush is relatively new to Brazil,
which does not celebrate the United States' preceding
Thanksgiving holiday. Few economists cited the phenomenon in
their forecasts.
Retail associations in Brazil reported a rise in late
November shopping, especially online, but meager sales in the
final week before Christmas.
Even with the Black Friday boost, November sales volumes
rose just 1.0 percent from a year earlier, the
weakest year-on-year advance for the month since 2003.
Consumer confidence is hovering at levels last seen in the
2008 financial crisis, as the fourth straight year of high
inflation and mediocre growth in Latin America's largest economy
take a toll on the labor market.
Stronger sales of furniture and home electronics seemed to
reflect earlier Christmas shopping, although there are signs
that the broader holiday season was disappointing for retailers,
said IBGE analyst Nilo Lopes.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing and additional
reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)