By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO May 14 Retail sales in Brazil tumbled
for the second straight month in March, dropping more than
expected as a spike in consumer prices and rising unemployment
put shoppers on edge.
Sales volumes fell 0.9 percent from February,
the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, worse
than the 0.35 percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll of 26
economists polled by Reuters.
Consumer confidence in Brazil is at its lowest
in a decade as inflation and interest rates
soared, pushing Latin America's largest economy
towards what may be its worst recession in 25 years.
Sales at supermarkets and home furnishing stores dropped 2
percent and 3 percent respectively, as households cut back
spending on food and durable goods alike. A wider retail index
reflecting a sharp slowdown in auto sales and construction
materials dropped 1.6 percent from February.
The slumping demand has been a rude awakening for retailers
that outperformed the rest of the Brazilian economy even as
growth stagnated in recent years. Recent layoffs could weigh
even more on household consumption, worsening the downturn.
First-quarter earnings from consumer goods companies
reflected the souring environment. Cosmetics producer Natura
Cosmeticos SA saw sales in Brazil shrink, while
clothing retailer Cia Hering warned its earnings
would continue to suffer for most of the year.
Most economists are expecting the central bank to raise
interest rates again this year, pushing borrowing costs higher
and discouraging demand as it struggles to rein inflation.
