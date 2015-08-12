(Adds details of retail sales, economic downturn)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Retail sales in Brazil fell
for the fifth consecutive month in June as rising inflation and
unemployment contributed to the longest consumer slump in 14
years.
Sales volumes excluding automobiles and building materials
fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from May
, the government statistics agency IBGE reported on
Wednesday, in line with the median estimate in a Reuters poll.
Consumer confidence is cratering in Brazil due to a sharp
economic downturn, a mounting political crisis and a string of
tax and interest rate hikes that have led most economists to
forecast a recovery only in 2017.
The slump has put a bitter end to a decade-long boom for
Brazilian retailers, who are laying off workers and
reconsidering investment plans due to withering demand.
Furniture and home appliance sales slipped 1.2 percent in
June from May and tumbled 13.6 percent from a year earlier as
households shied away from big ticket items. Supermarket sales
were flat after a 0.9 percent monthly drop in May, but volumes
were still 2.6 percent lower than a year earlier.
June's retail sales sank 2.7 percent from the year-earlier
period, IBGE added, close to the 2.9 percent median
estimate in the Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Asher Levine; Additional
reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Nick Zieminski)