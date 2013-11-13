* Retail sales grew 0.5 pct from August, 7th straight rise
* Home appliance, car sales drop from prior month
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Nov 13 Growth in Brazilian retail
sales slowed in September on weaker sales of home appliances,
government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting consumer
spending might not have been strong enough to avoid an economic
contraction in the third quarter.
Sales volumes rose 0.5 percent in September from August
, statistics agency IBGE said, slightly below the 0.7
percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of 24 economists.
It was the seventh straight month of expansion. In August,
retail sales had grown 0.9 percent from the month prior.
Brazil has been struggling with high inflation, low
productivity and transport bottlenecks over the past few years
and is expected to continue mediocre growth next year, according
to economists' forecasts.
Consumer spending has been one of the few consistent drivers
of growth, but rising household debt loads suggest that retail
activity can no longer lead robust economic expansion.
September's retail report suggested consumers curbed
spending on big-ticket items. Sales of furniture and home
appliances dropped 0.2 percent from August, down from a 0.5
percent rise in the prior month, while a broader retail sales
measure that includes sales of car and construction materials
fell 0.7 percent from August, also weaker than expectations.
Supermarket, food and tobacco sales grew 0.6 percent,
roughly maintaining recent growth.
September's weaker performance came even as consumer
confidence rebounded after plunging during a wave of street
protests in June and July. A gauge of consumer sentiment
measured by the Getulio Vargas Foundation rose in
September to its highest since February.
September retail sales grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier
, the IBGE said, less than the 4.5 percent median
estimate in the Reuters poll.