By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Retail sales in Brazil rose
more than expected in November as record-low unemployment
bolstered demand, highlighting robust consumer demand that has
drawn an aggressive response from the central bank.
Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in November
from October, government statistics agency IBGE said
on Thursday, higher than the 0.4 percent median forecast in a
Reuters poll of 21 economists.
Coming a day after the central bank's bigger-than-expected
interest rate increase, the retail data underscored the
persistent household demand pushing up consumer prices despite a
slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy.
The central bank's interest rate increases are aimed at
dampening credit growth that feeds inflation.
Brazil's labor market is one of the few corners of the
economy that defied a third-quarter gross domestic product
slump. The jobless rate hit a record-low 4.6 percent in
November, driving the strongest growth of food, clothing and
furniture sales in four months.
Brazil's central bank surprised economists on Wednesday by
maintaining an aggressive pace of interest rate hikes to head
off a surge in inflation at the end of 2013 and an outlook for
faster consumer price increases this year.
November's retail sales climbed 7.0 percent from the
year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the
6.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts
ranged from a drop of 1.5 percent to a rise of 7.5 percent.