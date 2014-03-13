SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian retail sales rose
unexpectedly in January on strong demand for food, fuel and
furniture, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will
keep raising interest rates to contain inflationary pressures.
Sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in
January from December, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Thursday, defying a median forecast of a 0.3
percent drop in a Reuters survey of 29 economists.
The rebound from a weak holiday season reinforced the
robustness of household demand as Brazil's unemployment rate
remains near record lows. That has kept consumer prices rising
faster than the central bank's target for over three years.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has led a push to raise
the country's benchmark lending rate by 350 basis
points in the past year, and many expect another hike in April.
"This data makes us think the central bank will in fact
carry out an increase of at least 25 basis points, and the
possibility of another increase in May isn't out of the
question," wrote Andre Perfeito, chief economist of Gradual
Investimentos in a Thursday note.
Sales of fuel and home goods drove the retail expansion in
January, but neither recovered fully from December's drop.
Supermarket sales extended three straight months of growth.
January's retail sales jumped 6.2 percent from a year
earlier, the IBGE added, more than the 4.6 percent
median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a
gain of 1.8 percent to a jump of 7.2 percent.