SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazilian retail sales rose
in February on strong fuel demand, keeping pressure on consumer
prices as accelerating inflation threatens to become a central
issue in this year's presidential campaign.
Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.2 percent in February
from January, the government statistics agency IBGE
said on Tuesday, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
President Dilma Rousseff's economic policies have come under
fire as consumer inflation nears the ceiling of her government's
official target despite three years of disappointing growth.
Rousseff maintains a strong lead in polling ahead of an
election in October, but her chief opponents have begun
questioning her inflation-fighting credentials - a hot-button
topic in a country still scarred by rampant inflation from
decades past.
Brazil's central bank targets annual inflation of 4.5
percent, with 2 percentage points of tolerance either way.
12-month inflation has been running above the center of that
target for Rousseff's three years in office. Economists raised
their 2014 inflation forecasts to 6.47 percent in a central bank
survey published on Monday, their sixth straight increase.
Fuel sales rose 1.6 percent in February, adding to demand
that has outstripped Brazil's domestic refining capacity in
recent years. Sales of office supplies and communications
equipment rose 9 percent in the month, which corresponds with
the start of the Brazilian school year.
February's retail sales jumped 8.5 percent from the
year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the
8.1 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll, due to a later
Carnival holiday, which fell in March instead of February this
year.
