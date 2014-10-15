(Adds details of retail sales data)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 15 Retail sales in Brazil
rose more than expected in August, rebounding from a sharp July
drop as demand increased for fuel, pharmaceuticals and clothing
despite the weakest consumer confidence in more than five years.
Sales volumes grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in
August from July, government statistics agency IBGE
said on Wednesday. Sales had been expected to rise 0.75 percent,
according to the median estimate of 28 economists polled by
Reuters.
The recovery followed a 1.0 percent contraction in July and
a 0.7 percent drop in June, as tighter credit, the disruptions
of the World Cup and concerns about the job market led to one of
Brazil's weakest quarters for retail in the past decade.
Brazil's sluggish economy has complicated President Dilma
Rousseff's campaign for re-election, which has gone to a runoff
vote that is now too close to call. Economists say political
uncertainty may also be weighing on consumer sentiment, which
could drag on retail sales data for months to come.
A consumer confidence index measured by think
tank FGV fell in August to its lowest level since April 2009.
Sales rebounded in the month across several retail segments,
but did not lift food and drink sales, which have suffered from
stubborn inflation and receded 0.1 percent in August.
One strong month was not enough to offset recent weakness on
an annual basis. August's sales fell 1.1 percent from the
year-earlier period, the IBGE added, in line with
market forecasts.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by
