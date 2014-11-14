(Adds sector details, historical comparatives)
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Retail sales grew more slowly
in September as consumer confidence hovered near five-year lows,
weighing on demand at supermarkets and clothing stores.
Sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.4 percent in September from
August on a seasonally adjusted basis, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with the median
estimate in a Reuters poll of 29 economists.
The advance was weaker than the 1.1 percent growth in
August, sapping hopes for a more robust recovery in Latin
America's biggest economy, which entered a recession in the
first half of the year.
Sales grew more slowly or contracted from August in all of
the eight core retail categories tracked by IBGE. Furniture and
home appliance volumes posted the strongest rise, growing 1.8
percent, while sales of clothing dropped 3.0 percent and food
and drink sales declined 0.3 percent.
Major apparel chains such as Cia Hering have
struggled this year with weak demand, posting weaker sales as
they rely on cost cutting and tax incentives to bolster profits.
A broader measure of retail sales including automobiles and
building materials rose 0.5 percent in September.
Compared with September 2013, sales volumes rose 0.5 percent
from a year earlier, the IBGE added, below a median
forecast of 0.7 percent growth.
