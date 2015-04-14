(Adds data, policy context)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, April 14 Brazilian retail sales
tumbled in February at the steepest annual rate since 2003 as
rising inflation and interest rates dented consumer confidence,
adding to signals of a sharp economic slowdown at the start of
the year.
Sales volumes fell 3.1 percent from February 2014
, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday,
more than the median forecast of a 2.15 percent drop in a
Reuters poll. It was the worst monthly drop from a year earlier
since August 2003.
February sales slipped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent
from January, below a median forecast for 0.3 percent growth.
Until recently, Brazilian retailers had proven less
vulnerable than other sectors to the faltering economy. Just one
year ago, sales grew at an annual pace of nearly 9 percent.
The latest retail data underscored expectations of an
economic recession in Brazil this year as President Dilma
Rousseff raises taxes and cuts spending to limit public debt and
safeguard the country's investment-grade rating.
A higher gas tax in February hurt sales at the pump, which
fell 5.3 percent from January and plunged 10.4 percent from a
year earlier.
Furniture and home appliance sales also tumbled 10.4 percent
from a year earlier and declined 1.3 percent from January, as
borrowing costs rose due to a series of interest rate hikes by
the central bank.
Inflation in 12 months soared to nearly 8 percent in
February and continued to climb in March, when the central bank
raised its benchmark interest rate again, to 12.75 percent.
Brazil's Carnival holiday celebrations fell in February this
year and March in 2014, reducing ordinary work days in February
2015.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca Editing by W
Simon)