BRASILIA Aug 9 Retail sales volumes rose
slightly in June from May, beating market expectations for a
steep drop as consumers struggle with a recession that has
sapped their income and made credit more expensive.
Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials
in Brazil rose 0.1 percent in June from May (BRRSL=ECI),
government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
Economists in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 0.40
percent with forecasts ranging from a drop of 0.90 percent to an
increase of 0.80 percent.
Retail sales have remained volatile this year with four
monthly drops and three increases, in a sign that the sector has
not stabilized yet as the recession continues to drag down
consumer appetite.
Sales fell 5.3 percent from the year-earlier period
, compared with expectations for a 6.35 percent drop
in the Reuters poll.
